Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

