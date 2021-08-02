18,103 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,437,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,380,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,498,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

