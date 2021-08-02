Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VISL opened at $2.30 on Monday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

