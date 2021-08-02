Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

EXK opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $894.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

