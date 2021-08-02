Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $894.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.