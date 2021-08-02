EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

