Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vislink Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

