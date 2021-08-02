Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

