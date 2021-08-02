Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGAB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:NGAB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.