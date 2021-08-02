Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

