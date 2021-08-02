Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.73 on Monday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

