Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aytu Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYTU. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 88.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $3.97 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AYTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.