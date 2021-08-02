Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,067 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,422,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 711,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after acquiring an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 320,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

