Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,067 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.