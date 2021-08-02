3,001 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,885 shares of company stock worth $14,001,993. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.