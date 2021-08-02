Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.