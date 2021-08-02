Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

