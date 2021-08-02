Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,658 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

