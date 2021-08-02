Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

