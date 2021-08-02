Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

VIVO stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

