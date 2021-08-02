Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.09 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $5,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

