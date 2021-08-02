Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.17 -$192.30 million $0.28 64.32 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Whiting Petroleum 0 3 7 0 2.70

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $54.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Viper Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 2,175 net productive wells on approximately 523,600 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 260.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

