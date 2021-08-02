Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MATW stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

