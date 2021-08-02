Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.