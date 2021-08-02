AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,493 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,417,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,752.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

