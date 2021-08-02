Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Viemed Healthcare worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

