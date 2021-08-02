Millennium Management LLC Takes $8.67 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Immunocore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $32.72 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

