Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVH opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,773 shares of company stock worth $1,941,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

