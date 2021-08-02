Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

