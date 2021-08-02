Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IONS opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

