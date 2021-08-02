AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,495 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.39 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

