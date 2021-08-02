AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

GSHD opened at $120.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

