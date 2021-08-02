AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.75 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.