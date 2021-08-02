Royal Bank of Canada Sells 60,068 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NOMD stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

