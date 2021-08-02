Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of 2U worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $43.40 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.