Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

