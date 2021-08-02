Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,048,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,163,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE TMX opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.