LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,371 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

