Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

