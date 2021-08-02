Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

