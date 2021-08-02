ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $21.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

