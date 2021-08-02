Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.