Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.31 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

