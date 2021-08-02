Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.33. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

