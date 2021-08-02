Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.150-0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

