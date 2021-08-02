Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT at $34.00

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6979 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

