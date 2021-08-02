BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after buying an additional 650,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

