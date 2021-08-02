Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of APRE opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

