AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

