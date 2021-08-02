The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

